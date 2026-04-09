Hard Rock Bet has officially relaunched its online Rewards Store, unveiling a redesigned platform that expands how players redeem Unity Points across a broader range of perks. The upgraded store is now live across all markets, featuring a cleaner interface, sortable navigation, and an expanded catalog of rewards.

The refreshed experience introduces six streamlined categories, including Featured, Bonuses, Merch, VIP Experiences, Hard Rock Live, and Hotels. Players can now more easily browse offerings such as premium merchandise, exclusive signed memorabilia, and in-app rewards.

A major highlight is the VIP Experiences category, which includes access to high-demand sporting events and tickets to upcoming performances at Hard Rock Live venues. Featured shows include appearances by Chris Tucker, Bill Burr, and Lionel Richie.

The relaunch also adds new Profit Boost Tokens, allowing players to enhance wagers with 10% and 20% boosts, alongside Bonus Spins for eligible users.

Integrated with Unity by Hard Rock, the updated store continues to connect digital play with real-world rewards, including stays at Hard Rock Hotel & Resort properties worldwide.