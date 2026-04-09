Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye West is Denied Entry to UK

It’s a wrap on Wireless Festival. After booking Kanye West to perform for three nights, the festival was canceled as sponsors pulled out left and right, and the United Kingdom banned the artist from entering the country.

“This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X. “We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.



This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.



We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2026

The Festival Republic also delivered a statement, “The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.”

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

Kanye West has offered to meet with members of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom following growing backlash over his headline booking at Wireless Festival.

In a statement obtained by Variety, West said his goal is to bring “unity, peace, and love” through his performance in London. He also expressed willingness to listen directly to community concerns, acknowledging that “words aren’t enough” and that change must be demonstrated through actions.

The controversy has intensified as sponsors withdraw support and political leaders urge the UK government to reconsider allowing his entry into the country.

Wireless Festival announced Kanye West as its three-night headliner, and it has been losing sponsors for the event. To the surprise of many, Ye was named the headliner, following a season where no one would get next to him because of a rash of antisemitic messaging, including creating music that praised Adolph Hitler.

The first to pull out of the festival was Pepsi, the presenting sponsor. The brand offered, “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship from Wireless Festival.

Following suit, beverage titan Diageo is releasing: “We have informed the organizers of our concerns, and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer also addressed the booking: “It is deeply concerning that Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”