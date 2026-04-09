Normani Launches New SHEIN Collection for Spring Summer 2026

Normani is stepping deeper into her fashion era with the release of her second collection with SHEIN, marking the next phase of her evolving personal style.

Following her debut drop in November 2025, the Spring Summer 2026 collection builds on a foundation of elevated essentials, bold silhouettes, and confidence-driven design. The new lineup reflects Normani’s signature balance of soft and edgy, blending rich textures with unexpected styling moments.

The artist played a hands-on role throughout the design process, collaborating closely with SHEIN to ensure every piece aligns with her creative vision. “Each collection unlocks a new level of creativity for me,” Normani shared, emphasizing her goal of empowering fans through fashion.

Designed for versatility, the collection transitions seamlessly from day to night. Pieces range from lace styles paired with tailored leather to soft knits matched with statement skirts, encouraging self-expression across aesthetics.

The latest NORMANI collection is now available exclusively online, continuing her growing influence at the intersection of music and fashion.