Offset Faces New Casino Lawsuit Over $100K Gambling Dispute

This is wild with these gambling stories. Now Offset is dealing with a new legal challenge while recovering from a recent shooting incident in Florida, as a Detroit casino pursues action over an alleged unpaid gambling debt.

Court documents first brought to light by TMZ show that MotorCity Casino & Hotel has filed a lawsuit claiming the artist failed to repay a $100,000 credit line extended during a visit in March 2024. The filing states that Offset used the funds as part of a standard casino marker arrangement, which allows patrons to continue gambling with borrowed money under agreed terms.

According to the complaint, the agreement permitted the casino to recover any outstanding balance directly from the customer’s bank account if the debt was not settled in a timely manner. The casino alleges that when the balance remained unpaid, staff made efforts to reach the rapper before attempting to collect the funds electronically.

That withdrawal attempt, the lawsuit claims, was unsuccessful due to insufficient funds in the designated account.

As a result, the casino is accusing Offset of breach of contract and fraud, seeking full repayment of the $100,000 along with additional damages tied to the failed transaction.

Despite the legal action, there are indications that both sides may still be working toward a resolution. A representative for Offset acknowledged the situation and told TMZ, “We are working toward a resolution.”

The case adds another layer of complexity for the artist, who is already navigating recovery from a recent violent incident, while now facing financial and legal scrutiny tied to his gambling activity.