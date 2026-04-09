Things are about to get prehistoric on the hardwood. This spring, Foot Locker and Champs Sports are teaming up with Nike Basketball to drop one of the most anticipated collaborations of the season: the Nike Ja 3 ‘Jurassic Park’ pack. Arriving April 10, 2026, the collection draws direct inspiration from Ja Morant’s electrifying, “apex predator” play style and one of his favorite cinematic franchises.

The pack features two distinct colorways—the ‘Raptor’ and the ‘Explorer’—each designed to mirror the speed, power, and unpredictability that Morant brings to every possession.

Engineering the Apex Predator

The Nike Ja 3 isn’t just a visual tribute to the blockbuster film; it is a high-performance vessel built for explosive movement. At the heart of the silhouette is full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, providing Nike’s highest energy return to date.

Designed for athletes who rely on twitch-speed and verticality, the Ja 3 features:

Explosive Responsiveness: ZoomX foam ensures maximum bounce and impact protection.

ZoomX foam ensures maximum bounce and impact protection. Precision Traction: A tuned grip pattern, featuring allover Ja logos, allows for the sharp cuts and sudden stops synonymous with Morant’s game.

A tuned grip pattern, featuring allover Ja logos, allows for the sharp cuts and sudden stops synonymous with Morant’s game. Lightweight Lockdown: A durable, breathable upper built to support dynamic movement in all directions.

As Ja himself puts it, the Ja 3 is built for “freedom,” offering more energy and more movement than ever before.

The Colorways: ‘Raptor’ vs. ‘Explorer’

The collection channels different elements of the Jurassic Park universe to reflect different facets of Ja’s game:

The ‘Raptor’: Inspired by the swift, calculated movements of the Velociraptor, this colorway represents Ja’s agility and his ability to weave through defenses with lethal precision.

Inspired by the swift, calculated movements of the Velociraptor, this colorway represents Ja’s agility and his ability to weave through defenses with lethal precision. The ‘Explorer’: Drawing from the raw force and iconic aesthetic of the park’s rugged vehicles and the T. Rex, this version highlights the power and “unstoppable” nature of a Morant drive to the rim.

The Nike Ja 3 ‘Jurassic Park’ pack launches April 10 via launch reservation on footlocker.com and champssports.com, as well as select retail locations nationwide.

Nike Ja 3 ‘Jurassic Park – Raptor’

Men’s: $135

$135 Boys Grade School: $112

$112 Boys Pre-School: $97

Nike Ja 3 ‘Jurassic Park – Explorer’

Men’s: $135

$135 Boys Grade School: $112

Whether you’re a hoop head or a film buff, this drop represents the perfect intersection of pop culture and elite performance. Make sure to set your reminders—in the wild, only the fastest survive the drop.