Reported Update on Luka Doncic’s Hamstring Treatment in Europe

As the NBA season nears its most critical stretch approaching the playoffs, you may have heard that Luka Doncic is taking an unconventional route to try to beat the clock on his recovery.

In case you missed it, Los Angeles Lakers star was recently diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an injury that typically sidelines players for four to six weeks. Rather than accepting that timeline, Doncic has reportedly traveled to Spain to pursue specialized treatment aimed at accelerating the healing process.

NBA insider Shams Charania shared details of the situation during an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” outlining both the uncertainty and urgency surrounding Doncic’s status.

“The expectation around the Lakers right now is both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will be sidelined indefinitely going into the playoffs,” Shams Charania said. “But we got a new wrinkle going into this week and that’s what I reported last night and I can further report here today. I’m told Luka Doncic is currently in Spain. He traveled there because he’s undergoing an injection procedure in that Grade 2 hamstring area to see if he can promote healing and at the end of the day expedite his return process. He’s doing everything he can to make it back out on the court. We know a Grade 2 hamstring strain typically falls between four to six weeks. He’s doing everything he can to see if he can push that timeline up just a little bit and we’re still not sure exactly how this treatment goes. Does it work? How much does it speed everything up? But that’s what he’s doing. He’s in Spain.”

The decision underscores Doncic’s determination to return before the playoffs progress too far. Sports physician Dr. Jesse Morse suggested that similar treatments could potentially shorten recovery to three to four weeks, opening the door for a possible first-round return.

The Lakers, currently 50-28, are holding the third spot in the Western Conference as the playoffs approach, with opening games set for April 18. Doncic’s recovery timeline could significantly impact the team’s postseason hopes.