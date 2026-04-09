This past weekend, the “Pound Town” superstar proved that her heart is just as big as her hustle. Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rapper and St. Louis native Sexyy Red returned to her roots, not for a concert, but for a cause. Marking the official launch of her non-profit organization, Giving Is Sexyy, the artist hosted a massive Easter Giveback that served over 500 families in her hometown.

The event comes at a pivotal moment in her career, falling just weeks before her highly anticipated Coachella debut and the release of her new album on April 15, 2026.

A Day of Pure Joy at Prince Beauty Supply

The giveaway, held at Prince Beauty Supply, transformed the local space into a vibrant festival ground for the community. The day was packed with interactive attractions that brought “pure joy” to local youth, including:

Classic Easter Fun: Egg hunts and baskets overflowing with toys and candy.

Egg hunts and baskets overflowing with toys and candy. High-Energy Attractions: Bounce houses, obstacle courses, and mechanical rides.

Bounce houses, obstacle courses, and mechanical rides. Unique Experiences: A petting zoo and horseback riding.

A petting zoo and horseback riding. Local Flavor: Food trucks like Soul & Burgers provided meals, alongside cotton candy, popcorn, and ice cream for the families in attendance.

For many, the event was more than a party; it was a rare afternoon of safety, support, and possibility in a city that Sexyy Red knows firsthand can be a difficult place to navigate without a safety net.

Turning Lived Experience into National Purpose

Giving Is Sexyy is not a standard celebrity vanity project. The foundation is rooted in Sexyy Red’s own history of growing up in St. Louis. It focuses on the country’s most economically and emotionally vulnerable children, specifically those in:

Single-parent households

Families with incarcerated parents

Homes impacted by domestic violence

“No child should have to carry adult-sized burdens,” is the guiding belief of the movement. To tackle these “adult-sized” issues, the foundation has committed to three core pillars of support:

Essential Needs: Assisting single parents with rent, childcare, and basic necessities. Mentorship: Creating educational pathways for children with parents in the justice system. Emergency Resources: Providing housing and counseling for families escaping domestic violence.

A Global Force with Local Roots

2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for the St. Louis icon. While her latest singles, “If You Want It” and “Hang Wit a Bad B*tch” (feat. Key Glock), continue to climb the Billboard and Rhythmic charts, her focus remains on the “Giving Is Sexyy” movement.

The launch saw quiet, meaningful moments between Sexyy Red, her mother Andrea Franklin, and the neighbors who supported her rise. It served as a reminder that despite her global status—performing at Rolling Loud LA, Wireless Festival in the U.K., and Summer Smash—she remains one of hip-hop’s most grounded and unstoppable forces.

As she prepares to take the stage at Coachella and drop her latest project, Sexyy Red is making it clear that her legacy won’t just be defined by her music, but by how she showed up for the city that made her.