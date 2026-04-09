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The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominant run, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 128-110 to secure the Western Conference’s top seed and the NBA’s best overall record.

Chet Holmgren delivered a standout performance with 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and four blocks, anchoring both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points and 11 assists, extending his remarkable streak of 20-point games to 140 consecutive contests.

The Thunder never trailed after the opening minute, securing their seventh straight victory and continuing a stretch of dominance that has defined their season. With the win, Oklahoma City clinched back-to-back seasons with the league’s best record, reinforcing their position as championship contenders.

Holmgren emphasized the importance of home-court advantage, noting the value of hosting a potential Game 7. At 64-16, the Thunder now sit one win away from achieving consecutive 65-win seasons for the first time in franchise history.

For Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers remain narrowly ahead in the race for the eighth seed in the West, holding a one-game edge over Portland.