Tiger Woods Officially Charged with DUI Following March Crash

Tiger Woods is officially charged with a DUI following a rollover crash last month. Woods was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical or physical test of his breath or urine. According to TMZ, both charges are misdemeanors.

Additional details about the crash have been revealed, stating Woods hit a pickup truck while turning into a driveway. Woods showed “severe signs of impairment” and had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Woods has since taken time away for his health.