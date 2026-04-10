Rising R&B artist Aaron Page has released the official music video for “Waiting Room,” adding a new visual layer to the emotionally driven single. The video is out now via AWAL.

The visual leans into a slow, sensual tone that mirrors the track’s energy, using a minimalist approach to highlight the push-and-pull between Page and his on-screen love interest. Set against soft whites and neutral tones, the stripped-down aesthetic allows the emotional tension to take center stage.

Throughout the video, moments of closeness give way to distance, capturing a dynamic that feels both intimate and uncertain. The storytelling avoids complexity, instead focusing on real, intentional interactions that reflect the song’s themes of connection and misalignment.

“Waiting Room” builds on Page’s recent releases, including “Lord Knows” and “Pretty Girls Like R&B,” continuing his steady rise within the genre. His music consistently blends vulnerability with confidence, grounded in relatable experiences.

As he gains momentum, Aaron Page is carving out space in a new wave of R&B artists centered on authenticity and emotional storytelling, with “Waiting Room” standing as a clear reflection of that direction.

Speaking with The Source, Aaron Page reflects on where he is in his career and the makings of “Waiting Room.”

The SOURCE: You are being recognized as part of a new wave of R&B artists focused on genuine connection and “real stories.” What is the one thing you want your growing audience to understand about the perspective you’re bringing to the genre right now?

Aaron Page: It’s okay to feel something every now and then. I feel like my generation is very desensitized to a lot. It’s okay to talk about life and love from a raw perspective. All of it too — the fun, sad, sexy, scary parts. All of it.

The music video for “Waiting Room” uses a very minimal, neutral palette of whites and beiges. How did stripping away the visual “noise” help you better translate the emotional tension and “push and pull” described in the song?

As people, we overcomplicate things all the time. With the song already telling a story and painting a picture, I wanted the video to show a very bare and intimate form of what was already going on sonically. I feel like, because everything is already complicated, the intention should be simple.

You’ve mentioned that this video focuses on how two people can be physically close but not fully aligned. Was there a specific “real-life” moment or situation that inspired this theme of emotional distance?

Yeah, actually. I’m not really good at explaining my feelings in conversation, so that’s where the music comes in. For me, in real life, I’m a “doer” and my actions will show you how I feel about you. And this song, in particular, is me showing ‘I want, no, need you. Yeah I get what I want, but I need you. I’m gone so much so I kinda have to be patient til I see you again.’

Compared to your earlier releases like “Lord Knows” and “Pretty Girls Like R&B”, how do you feel your creative direction and confidence have evolved with this new project?

I’m super focused on my intention while also having fun snf making what I like to hear. I’ve always been like that, but now it’s a lot clearer for me. I’m really happy those 2 songs stuck with people because it shows you don’t have to be boxed in even in the space of RnB. This next project is so fire — a lot more focused and intentional. I’m excited for y’all to hear it.

The video is described as being “intentional” rather than overcomplicated. In an era of high-concept, fast-paced visuals, why was it important for you to lean into a slower, more sensual tone for this specific record?

I look at my visuals like a movie. I love cinematic, intense shots. I feel like that’s where things are most suspenseful before the climax hits. For me & where I’m at in my career, the suspense is still building, we haven’t reached that climactic point yet. So, to use these types of shots, is not only helping tell an intimate story visually, but it’s showing you the journey of where we are & where we’re about to go.