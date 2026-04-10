Click to teach Gmail this conversLegendary emcee AZ returns to announce the release of his highly anticipated album, Doe Or Die III, the long-awaited third installment in his iconic series, which will be released on 5.8.26 via Mass Appeal.

The album announcement marks a true full-circle moment, as it reunites AZ with the legacy that first introduced him to the world; from being the sole guest feature and the first voice heard on Nas’ seminal Illmatic, to carving out a Hall of Fame career as a solo artist, Doe Or Die III serves as a master class in veteran lyricism, bridging the gap between the golden era and the modern landscape.

To celebrate the announcement, AZ has also released the project’s first single, “So High,” featuring Mumu Fresh. “So High” is now available on all DSPs. Smooth, reflective, and sharply executed, “So High” harkens back to when AZ was “spending them Jacksons.”

The album and single announcement was commemorated with an exclusive, private dinner hosted by AZ, Nas, and Mass Appeal on April 9, 2026, in New York. The intimate gathering brought out a who’s who of hip-hop, including DJ Premier, Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes, and other close collaborators and cultural figures, who pulled up to mark the moment with the same energy and respect that has followed AZ throughout his career. Pictures from the event are available below.

Originally launched with his 1995 debut, Doe Or Die helped establish AZ as one of rap’s most technically gifted, virtuosic and respected voices. With Doe Or Die III, he completes the trilogy with the same intentionality and discipline that have defined his legacy — not chasing moments, but cementing them; and creating new ones.

Doe Or Die III is not just a continuation — it’s a culmination. A refined statement from an artist who has remained the essence of consistent, calculated, and essential.ation is important