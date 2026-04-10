The annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert returned to Ryman Auditorium with a packed lineup and a powerful purpose, raising funds for at-risk youth through the Oasis Center.

Headlined by BRELAND, the fifth annual event featured performances from Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Durand Bernarr, K. Michelle, Pink Sweat$, Walker Hayes, and more, with surprise appearances including Lauren Alaina. Newly added performers like Austin Mahone and HARDY also joined the bill.

The event pushed total funds raised for the Oasis Center past $600,000 over five years. Fans were treated to high-energy performances, including BRELAND’s hits “My Truck” and “Praise The Lord,” along with a crowd-pleasing duet of “In My Truck” with Walker Hayes.

Standout moments included Durand Bernarr’s theatrical entrance, Dasha joining BRELAND for a Shania Twain cover, and a gospel performance of “Total Praise” featuring BRELAND’s parents that earned a standing ovation.