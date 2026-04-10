Desiigner Arrested Following Disturbing 911 Call

Desiigner is facing legal trouble after a disturbing 911 call connected to a domestic incident surfaced this week.

According to reports, the Brooklyn rapper contacted authorities during an argument with the mother of his child in South Carolina. The situation escalated quickly, with Desiigner alleging that she was attempting to take his car and their child. During the call, he also told dispatchers he feared for his safety and said he was feeling suicidal.

Authorities responded to the incident, which occurred on March 24 in Horry County. According to a police report, the altercation turned physical when Desiigner allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and ripped her pants as she attempted to leave with their child.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence before being released later that same day on a $1,500 bond.

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