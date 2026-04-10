Dess Dior has released her highly anticipated sophomore album Note to Self, marking a new chapter in her artistic evolution. The 15-track project arrives via Big Dess Entertainment and UnitedMasters, featuring collaborations with YFN Lucci, Valiant, and more.

Alongside the album, Dess Dior unveiled the music video for “Missin You,” her featured track with YFN Lucci.

Building on her earlier project Take Notes, the album delivers a more complete and intentional sound. From the opening track “Too Blessed,” Dess blends vulnerability with confidence, reflecting on personal loss, emotional resilience, and the pressures of success.

The project moves between bold, high-energy anthems like “Pop Out” and “Fine AF,” and introspective records such as “Missin You” and “Different Pages,” which explore relationships and emotional growth. Tracks like “Single Summer” and “What I Need” emphasize self-worth and independence, while others reveal softer moments of desire and connection.

Sonically rooted in Atlanta’s sound, the album expands with global influences, creating a polished and cohesive listening experience.

Dess Dior described Note to Self as “a love letter to myself,” highlighting themes of self-awareness, empowerment, and staying grounded while evolving creatively.