GRAMMY-nominated artist Destin Conrad has released wHIMSY!, the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed alternative jazz project, via EMPIRE.

Building on the original wHIMSY, the deluxe version dives deeper into Conrad’s alter ego Mr. E, blending jazz-inspired melodies with R&B fluidity and live instrumentation. The project introduces seven new tracks, featuring collaborations with Terrace Martin and Jean Deaux.

Across the release, Conrad explores themes of curiosity, connection, and vulnerability while maintaining a polished, genre-blurring sound. His approach continues to push creative boundaries, turning layered textures and imaginative storytelling into a cohesive sonic experience.

The focus track “DIAMOND GOLD” highlights this evolution, pairing piano-driven production with rhythmic percussion and smooth melodies. On the record, Conrad delivers confident, self-assured lyricism with a playful tone that underscores his artistic growth.

With wHIMSY!, Destin Conrad further establishes himself as a forward-thinking voice in contemporary R&B and alternative jazz, embracing experimentation while staying rooted in emotional authenticity.