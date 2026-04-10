DJ Khaled is back with a blockbuster new single, “One of Them,” featuring Future and Lil Baby. Released via We The Best and Republic Records, the track arrives alongside a cinematic, action-packed music video.

Driven by an eerie piano loop and hard-hitting production, “One of Them” blends Future’s signature trap sound with Lil Baby’s sharp lyricism, all anchored by Khaled’s larger-than-life vision. The result is a high-intensity record that positions all three artists in top form.

The video matches the song’s energy, unfolding like a Miami-set action film inspired by John Wick. Packed with fast-paced sequences and dramatic visuals, it amplifies the track’s tension while delivering a big-screen feel. Khaled punctuates the experience with his signature tagline, “You played yourself.”

“One of Them” sets the tone for Khaled’s upcoming 14th studio album, Aalam of God, due July 17, 2026. The project marks his first full-length release since GOD DID in 2022, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became a global success.

Adding to the anticipation, Khaled recently unveiled the album cover on social media, featuring his son Aalam in a hot tub, a nod to the iconic artwork for 2017’s Grateful. The reveal has already sparked major buzz, positioning Aalam of God as a contender for one of the summer’s biggest releases.