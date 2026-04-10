Hip-hop has gone nine consecutive months without a track reaching the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, marking a notable pause in the genre’s recent chart dominance.

Hip-hop has now gone nine straight months without a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.



The last hip-hop track to make it into the Top 10 was Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” in July 2025. pic.twitter.com/pAlmciHVKp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 8, 2026

The last hip-hop song to break into the Top 10 was Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” in July 2025. Since then, no rap release has managed to secure a position in the upper tier of the chart, underscoring a shift in mainstream singles performance over the past three quarters.

While radio and chart activity have slowed for the genre at the very top end, streaming numbers for leading artists continue to grow at significant scale. Drake has now surpassed 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2026 alone, reaching the milestone in just 96 days.

Drake has surpassed 5 BILLION streams on Spotify in 2026, taking just 96 days🔥



He is on pace for the biggest streaming year in Hip-Hop HISTORY—without releasing a single song🏆📈 pic.twitter.com/RUzNnzH2OT — Drake Updates (@DrakeUpdating) April 8, 2026

The pace of consumption places him on track for what could become one of the most heavily streamed years ever recorded in hip-hop, despite not releasing any new music during that stretch.

The contrast highlights a growing divergence in how success is measured in modern music: while chart-topping singles have become less frequent for hip-hop in recent months, on-demand streaming continues to generate massive cumulative totals for established artists.

Industry observers note that the current landscape reflects shifting listening habits, where catalog streaming and playlist-driven consumption can rival or exceed the impact of traditional single releases on weekly charts.

As the year progresses, attention will remain on whether hip-hop can re-enter the Hot 100 Top 10 and how streaming dominance continues to reshape perceptions of commercial success across the genre.