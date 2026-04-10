Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing fresh financial scrutiny after the Internal Revenue Service filed a multimillion-dollar lien tied to alleged unpaid taxes spanning multiple years.

The IRS files $7.3M lien against Floyd Mayweather for alleged unpaid 2018 and 2023 taxes.



[via Business Insider] pic.twitter.com/pceQJFpyVs — BOXINGEGO (@Boxingego) April 9, 2026

The IRS has filed a $7.3 million lien against famed boxer and entrepreneur Floyd Mayweather Jr. for unpaid taxes in 2018 and 2023.

According to the filing, the lien was submitted last month in Las Vegas, where Mayweather owns property. Records indicate the balance remained outstanding as of March 26. An attorney representing Mayweather declined to comment on the matter.

A federal tax lien allows the government to place a legal claim on a taxpayer’s property until outstanding debts are resolved, potentially impacting assets and future financial transactions.

The development adds to a growing list of reported financial disputes involving the former world champion. Mayweather, 49, has recently been the subject of additional legal action tied to allegedly unpaid bills, contributing to renewed attention on his business and financial dealings outside the ring.

The latest IRS action arrives as speculation continues around Mayweather’s future in boxing, including the long-discussed possibility of a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, which remains unresolved and without a confirmed timeline.

Once one of the highest-earning athletes in the world, Mayweather has built a reputation for both his undefeated record in the ring and his high-profile lifestyle as an entrepreneur and promoter. However, the new lien underscores ongoing questions surrounding his financial obligations in recent years.

The situation places Mayweather back in legal and financial headlines at a time when public interest in his next moves, both inside and outside of boxing, remains steady but uncertain.