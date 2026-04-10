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Kehlani and Missy Elliott Link for “Back and Forth” Ahead of New Album

April 10, 2026
Shawn Grant

Kehlani is stepping into a new era with the release of her latest single “Back and Forth,” featuring hip-hop icon Missy Elliott. The track serves as the final preview of her upcoming self-titled album KEHLANI, set to arrive April 24, which also marks her birthday.

Kehlani and Missy Elliott Link for “Back and Forth” Ahead of New Album

Blending Kehlani’s signature emotional depth with Missy Elliott’s genre-defining style, “Back and Forth” delivers a vibrant, cross-generational R&B moment. The collaboration highlights Kehlani’s ability to honor musical pioneers while continuing to push her own sound forward.

The single offers a glimpse into what fans can expect from KEHLANI, a project positioned as one of her most personal to date. Known for her raw storytelling and genre-blurring approach, Kehlani leans fully into vulnerability and creative freedom on the forthcoming release.

Self-titled albums often signal a defining chapter in an artist’s journey, and KEHLANI appears to follow that tradition. With “Back and Forth,” she sets the tone for a body of work rooted in clarity, confidence, and artistic evolution.