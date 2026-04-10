Kehlani is stepping into a new era with the release of her latest single “Back and Forth,” featuring hip-hop icon Missy Elliott. The track serves as the final preview of her upcoming self-titled album KEHLANI, set to arrive April 24, which also marks her birthday.

Blending Kehlani’s signature emotional depth with Missy Elliott’s genre-defining style, “Back and Forth” delivers a vibrant, cross-generational R&B moment. The collaboration highlights Kehlani’s ability to honor musical pioneers while continuing to push her own sound forward.

The single offers a glimpse into what fans can expect from KEHLANI, a project positioned as one of her most personal to date. Known for her raw storytelling and genre-blurring approach, Kehlani leans fully into vulnerability and creative freedom on the forthcoming release.

Self-titled albums often signal a defining chapter in an artist’s journey, and KEHLANI appears to follow that tradition. With “Back and Forth,” she sets the tone for a body of work rooted in clarity, confidence, and artistic evolution.