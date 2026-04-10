Lady Gaga and Doechii have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Runway,” a dancefloor-ready track featured in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The song marks the first official release from the highly anticipated sequel, which hits theaters May 1. Fans first got a preview earlier this week when “Runway” was teased in the film’s final trailer, building excitement around both the movie and the collaboration.

“Runway” boasts an all-star creative team. The track was written by Bruno Mars, Doechii, Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, D’Mile, and Jayda Love, with production handled by Mars, Watt, Cirkut, and D’Mile.

Beyond the music, the collaboration reflects a mutual admiration between the two artists. Last year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, calling her “a lifeline” and highlighting her influence on young queer fans. Gaga has also praised Doechii’s pen, noting in a British Vogue interview that her writing feels “immediately legendary.”

With its high-energy production and star power, “Runway” sets the tone for what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about film soundtracks.