MARCO PLUS has released his latest single, “Windows 98,” continuing his rise as one of Atlanta’s most compelling lyricists.

The new track blends sharp, technical lyricism with introspective storytelling, capturing a moment of personal clarity while reinforcing his evolving artistic identity. Marking his debut as a co-producer, MARCO PLUS pairs nostalgic tones with forward-thinking production, delivering a sound that feels both grounded and progressive.

On the record, he balances ambition and vulnerability, reflecting on faith and personal growth while maintaining a guarded edge. The track’s tone underscores his ability to merge emotional depth with confident delivery.

The release follows a breakout 2025 for the Atlanta artist, highlighted by MARCO PLUS vs. Tha Underworld and its Survivor Cut follow-up. He also expanded his reach on tour alongside Chris Patrick.