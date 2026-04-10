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MARCO PLUS Releases ‘Windows 98’

April 10, 2026
Shawn Grant

MARCO PLUS has released his latest single, “Windows 98,” continuing his rise as one of Atlanta’s most compelling lyricists.

MARCO PLUS Releases ‘Windows 98’

The new track blends sharp, technical lyricism with introspective storytelling, capturing a moment of personal clarity while reinforcing his evolving artistic identity. Marking his debut as a co-producer, MARCO PLUS pairs nostalgic tones with forward-thinking production, delivering a sound that feels both grounded and progressive.

On the record, he balances ambition and vulnerability, reflecting on faith and personal growth while maintaining a guarded edge. The track’s tone underscores his ability to merge emotional depth with confident delivery.

The release follows a breakout 2025 for the Atlanta artist, highlighted by MARCO PLUS vs. Tha Underworld and its Survivor Cut follow-up. He also expanded his reach on tour alongside Chris Patrick.