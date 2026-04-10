Marvel Television is pushing Frank Castle back into the spotlight with a new standalone special, positioning the character for a pivotal shift inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres May 12, only on Disney+.”

Hey Frank.



A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres May 12, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/qJHbVdA1k0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 9, 2026

The one-hour event, titled A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, is scheduled to debut in 2026 and will stream exclusively on Disney+. The project is being framed as a hard-edged, TV-MA installment designed to lean into the character’s most violent and psychologically fractured traits.

The special is intended to mark a major narrative inflection point for Frank Castle, portrayed once again by Jon Bernthal. The story follows Castle as he attempts to step away from his cycle of violence and search for a sense of purpose outside of vengeance, only to be drawn back into conflict by an unexpected catalyst.

Behind the camera, Reinaldo Marcus Green directs the project, with the script co-written by Green and Bernthal, signaling a hands-on creative role for the actor in shaping the character’s next chapter.

The release is strategically positioned within Marvel’s broader rollout schedule, arriving one week after the conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on May 5, 2026, and ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026. The timing suggests Marvel is using the special to bridge interconnected storylines across its television and film slate.

The supporting cast includes Jason R. Moore returning as Curtis Hoyle, who appears in the story as a hallucination. Roe Rancell joins as Dennis, alongside Mila Jaymes as Charli, expanding the narrative world around Castle’s psychological and external struggles.

Framed as a concentrated, intense chapter rather than a traditional series, the special is being positioned as a standalone burst of storytelling that pushes Frank Castle into uncertain territory while deepening his role within the MCU’s evolving television landscape.