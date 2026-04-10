New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the close of his first 100 days in office with an unplanned six-mile walk home from City Hall, an outing that quickly turned into an informal public meet-and-greet as residents greeted him along the route, many stopping for photos and brief conversations.

BREAKING: To round out his first 100 days as NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani walked 6 miles home last night from City Hall.



The residents love him. pic.twitter.com/U5RZv9Ohyo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 9, 2026

The walk, which stretched through multiple neighborhoods, drew steady attention from New Yorkers who responded with enthusiasm, turning the mayor’s return home into a street-level display of support.

Earlier in the day, Mamdani outlined a major expansion of his administration’s childcare agenda. Under the new “child care for all” initiative, the city’s 2K program will provide free preschool for two-year-olds on a full-day, full-year schedule. The program will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 260 days per year, a structure designed to better align with working parents’ schedules. Officials contrasted this with existing 3K and pre-K programs, which typically end at 2:30 p.m. and close during the summer months.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces that 2K, free preschool for 2 year olds, will be full day and full year – from 8am to 6pm, 260 days a year. 3K and prek typically end at 2:30 and are closed over the summer – a major difference for working parents. pic.twitter.com/Z0bbQdUPMN — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) April 9, 2026

The administration also announced a new consumer protection measure alongside the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection titled the “Click to Cancel” rule. If enacted, the policy would make New York the first city in the country to explicitly target subscription traps by requiring companies to make cancellation as simple as sign-up.

"Companies that charge early cancellation fees, make customers jump through hoops to end subscriptions or charge hidden fees are already in violation of the city’s consumer protection law, said DCWP commissioner Sam Levine. But the agency’s proposed changes, which are subject to… — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 9, 2026

Explaining the intent of the proposed changes, the agency emphasized enforcement clarity and consumer relief. “Companies that charge early cancellation fees, make customers jump through hoops to end subscriptions or charge hidden fees are already in violation of the city’s consumer protection law, said DCWP commissioner Sam Levine. But the agency’s proposed changes, which are subject to a 30-day public review period, would “streamline” the agency’s efforts to investigate complaints and enforce the law, and allow the agency to impose fines and pursue restitution for ripped-off consumers.”

Together, the initiatives signal an early-term focus on childcare access and consumer rights as the Mamdani administration continues shaping its policy agenda beyond its opening 100 days.