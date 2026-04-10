Melania Trump has publicly denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a newly released White House video statement.

“To be clear, I never had relations with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell,” she said, also referencing Ghislaine Maxwell. Melania added that she was never friends with Epstein, though she and Donald Trump occasionally attended the same social events.

🚨 BREAKING: Melania Trump denies a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in a White House video. pic.twitter.com/jNAf7U98Xr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2026

She further clarified that Epstein played no role in her relationship with her husband, stating that she met Donald Trump by chance.

According to reports, former President Donald Trump said he was unaware of Melania’s statement prior to its release.

President Trump says he knew nothing about his wife Melania's surprise statement distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein, in a statement to MS Now.@marthakelner reports.@SkyYaldaHakim | https://t.co/A2Ot3qlNg1 pic.twitter.com/dVq4eZ6IHu — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 9, 2026

The remarks come as public scrutiny around Epstein’s connections continues to draw attention, prompting renewed statements from figures previously linked to his social circles.