Melania Trump has publicly denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a newly released White House video statement.
“To be clear, I never had relations with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell,” she said, also referencing Ghislaine Maxwell. Melania added that she was never friends with Epstein, though she and Donald Trump occasionally attended the same social events.
She further clarified that Epstein played no role in her relationship with her husband, stating that she met Donald Trump by chance.
According to reports, former President Donald Trump said he was unaware of Melania’s statement prior to its release.
The remarks come as public scrutiny around Epstein’s connections continues to draw attention, prompting renewed statements from figures previously linked to his social circles.