Momo Boyd Releases Debut EP ‘Miss Michigan’ After Breakout Moment

Rising artist Momo Boyd steps into her own with the release of her debut EP Miss Michigan, a reflective and deeply personal project rooted in identity, growth, and legacy.

The project arrives on the heels of her standout appearance on “Good Flirts” alongside Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, a breakout moment that introduced Boyd to a wider audience and earned critical acclaim. Now, she shifts the focus inward, crafting an intimate body of work that doubles as both an introduction and a tribute to her roots.

Drawing inspiration from her family’s ties to Michigan and Detroit, Miss Michigan blends memory with self-discovery. “It’s both an introduction and a tribute to where it all started,” Boyd said of the project.

Known globally as a member of Infinity Song, Boyd uses this release to carve out a distinct solo identity. The EP showcases her range, from the emotional depth of “Cold Hands” to the playful tone of “Oops.” “Big Country” offers warmth as the project’s lone love song, while “She’s A Sweetheart” explores the expectations placed on those who give endlessly.

Released alongside a live performance via COLORS, “Cold Hands” highlights her versatility as both a vocalist and guitarist, emphasizing her ability to command an intimate atmosphere.

Created with producers Mikey Freedom Hart, Brandon Shoop, and Khris Riddick-Tynes, Miss Michigan builds on earlier singles and positions Boyd as a compelling new voice with a clear artistic vision.