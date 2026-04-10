Video Games

‘NBA 2K26’ Ratings Update Highlights Rising Stars Ahead of Playoffs

April 10, 2026
Shawn Grant

NBA 2K26 has released its latest player ratings update ahead of the playoffs, spotlighting standout performances from Cooper Flagg, Alperen Şengün, and Brandon Miller.

Flagg, now an 88 overall (+1) for the Dallas Mavericks, continues to impress in his rookie campaign. Over his last six games, the forward has averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks, showcasing elite two-way ability and advanced basketball instincts.

Şengün also rises to an 88 overall (+1) as the centerpiece of the Houston Rockets offense. The dynamic center has been flirting with triple-doubles, averaging 24.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists over the past two weeks while dominating in the paint.

Meanwhile, Miller climbs to an 87 overall (+1) for the Charlotte Hornets. In his third season, he has emerged as a go-to scorer, putting up 27.8 points per game and shooting 43 percent from three-point range in recent weeks.

The latest update reflects the trio’s late-season surge as momentum builds heading into the playoffs.