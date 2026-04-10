NBA 2K26 has released its latest player ratings update ahead of the playoffs, spotlighting standout performances from Cooper Flagg, Alperen Şengün, and Brandon Miller.

Flagg, now an 88 overall (+1) for the Dallas Mavericks, continues to impress in his rookie campaign. Over his last six games, the forward has averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks, showcasing elite two-way ability and advanced basketball instincts.

Şengün also rises to an 88 overall (+1) as the centerpiece of the Houston Rockets offense. The dynamic center has been flirting with triple-doubles, averaging 24.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists over the past two weeks while dominating in the paint.

Meanwhile, Miller climbs to an 87 overall (+1) for the Charlotte Hornets. In his third season, he has emerged as a go-to scorer, putting up 27.8 points per game and shooting 43 percent from three-point range in recent weeks.

The latest update reflects the trio’s late-season surge as momentum builds heading into the playoffs.