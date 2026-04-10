The New York New Jersey Host Committee has named Eli Manning, Midge Purce, and Josh Hart as Official NYNJ Ambassadors for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking 100 days until the tournament’s Final.

The trio will represent the region on a global stage, helping to promote New York and New Jersey as host destinations while engaging fans and communities in the lead-up to the event. Each brings championship experience and strong ties to the area, positioning them as key figures in shaping the region’s World Cup presence.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, reflected on his connection to the area, noting the significance of hosting the Final at MetLife Stadium. Purce, a standout with Gotham FC and the U.S. Women’s National Team, emphasized the tournament’s power to unite communities and inspire the next generation of players. Hart, a guard for the New York Knicks, highlighted the excitement of bringing the world’s biggest soccer event to one of the country’s most passionate sports markets.

The NYNJ Host Committee, led by CEO Alex Lasry, is working alongside FIFA and local partners to deliver a tournament that leaves a lasting impact. As ambassadors, Manning, Purce, and Hart will support fan engagement, community programming, and initiatives aimed at expanding access to the sport, particularly among underserved youth.

New York and New Jersey will host eight matches during the tournament, including the Final on July 19, 2026, further cementing the region’s role in one of the biggest global sporting events.