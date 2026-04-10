A years-long legal battle over one of the most iconic names in pop culture history has finally come to a close. The estate of Prince and singer Apollonia (born Patty Kotero) have officially reached a settlement, ending their dueling trademark cases regarding the rights to the name made famous by the 1984 cinematic masterpiece, Purple Rain.

On Wednesday, April 8, both parties withdrew their respective legal filings just days before a scheduled hearing in Los Angeles. Apollonia’s attorney, Daniel Cislo, confirmed to Billboard that the matter has been resolved confidentially.

“Apollonia is very happy with the results, and that the parties can continue to honor the legacy of Prince and his musical genius,” Cislo stated. “In a time of so much conflict, it is very good to see people coming together to resolve their dispute.”

A Battle for Identity

The dispute began in 2018, two years after Prince’s untimely passing. The singer’s estate, managed by Paisley Park Enterprises, attempted to trademark “Apollonia 6”—the name of the Prince-founded girl group the actress once led. However, the U.S. Trademark Office rejected the filing because Apollonia already owned the intellectual property.

The situation escalated into a federal lawsuit last summer, with Apollonia accusing the estate of attempting to “steal” her name. While the estate initially dismissed the claims as “frivolous,” the legal pressure ultimately led to this week’s resolution. As part of the settlement, the estate has dropped its petition to cancel her trademark ownership.

Silence from the Estate

Despite the resolution, representatives for the Prince estate have remained tight-lipped. When The Source reached out to L. Londell McMillan, a primary figure in the management of the estate’s interests, for his thoughts on the verdict and the settlement, he replied simply: “No comment.”

Legacy and The Futur

Apollonia’s ties to the Prince legacy are inextricable. Beyond her starring role in Purple Rain, her 1984 hit “Sex Shooter” remains a staple of the era’s Minneapolis sound. In the decades since, she has consistently used the moniker for her music, acting, and her current podcasting endeavors.

Prince’s estate, which was split in 2022 between his heirs and Primary Wave after years of probate infighting, continues to be one of the most lucrative and fiercely protected entities in music. While it remains unclear if the settlement involved financial compensation, the move allows both parties to pivot away from the courtroom and back toward celebrating the artistry that defined a generation.