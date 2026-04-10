Reality TV Icon Larissa Hodge Returns to Television With Cameo on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

The unforgettable breakout star from Flavor of Love makes her long-awaited return on April 8.

Reality television personality Larissa Hodge is making her highly anticipated return to the screen with a cameo appearance on Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, airing April 8.

Widely recognized for her standout role on Flavor of Love Season 2, Larissa became one of the most talked-about figures of early reality television. Known for her bold confidence, quick wit, and unapologetic personality, she quickly cemented her place as one of the genre’s original breakout stars.

Her impact continued on Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School, where her unforgettable on-screen moments and headline-making clashes contributed to some of the series’ most memorable scenes.

“People have been asking me to come back to television for years,” said Hodge. “The love has always been there, and stepping onto Love & Hip Hop: Miami felt like the perfect time. Fans are finally going to see me again—and I’m bringing the same energy they’ve always loved.”

Although her appearance spans just two episodes in the first half of the season, Larissa has already made a notable impression. Her scenes have generated over 300,000 views—an impressive benchmark within the franchise—highlighting her enduring popularity and influence.

Beyond reality television, Larissa has built a multifaceted career in entertainment and business. Performing under the name “Rissy Thick,” she released the single “Bad Bitch Alert” and appeared as the lead in the music video for “Baby Don’t Go” by Fabolous. She has also been featured in publications such as XXL Magazine, Smooth Magazine, and King Magazine.

Today, Larissa serves as CEO of Poshly Savage Beauty, a luxury brand specializing in premium raw Indian and Burmese hair and mink lashes. Through her company, she continues to champion confidence, beauty, and bold self-expression.

A dedicated mother of three, Larissa balances family life, entrepreneurship, and her return to the spotlight with the same drive that first made her a household name.

“Larissa Hodge helped define an era of reality television,” said Nickie Robinson of GoodGirlPR. “Her return is more than a cameo—it’s a powerful reminder that true icons never lose their impact.” For more information, visit her newly launched website at www.larissatheone.com.