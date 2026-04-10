In an era defined by a growing “crisis of connection,” a vacant lot can often feel like a symbol of neighborhood neglect. However, for the past three years, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day has been proving that these empty spaces are actually seeds of opportunity. Today, the brand officially launched Year 4 of its Lots of Compassion initiative, a national program dedicated to transforming untended land into thriving community gardens.

To date, the program has impacted over 45,000 people and supported 30 community gardens nationwide. Most impressively, the initiative has achieved a 100% garden continuation rate, ensuring that these green spaces remain permanent hubs for healing, transformation, and local resilience.

A Story of Growth: The New Documentary Series

This year, the program is expanding its storytelling through a new content series featuring renowned plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter. Serving as a guide, Carter travels across the country to spotlight select grant recipients, including:

Urban Harvest

Los Angeles Neighborhood Trust

Tucson Audubon / Luna y Sol

Killeen Creators

The series moves beyond the soil to show how these gardens address modern loneliness. Research indicates that Millennials and Gen Z are twice as likely to seek emotional support in niche micro-communities; by creating purposeful, local spaces, Lots of Compassion helps reduce feelings of disconnection by as much as 40%.

How to Get Involved: The Compassion Flower

Mrs. Meyer’s is inviting the public to help reach their $1 million, five-year commitment (running through 2027) by supporting the program through their signature Compassion Flower product line.

The Giveback: Starting April 2, 2026, $1 from every Compassion Flower Hand Soap sold on MrsMeyers.com will directly support community garden projects, contributing up to $200,000 annually.

Starting April 2, 2026, sold on MrsMeyers.com will directly support community garden projects, contributing up to $200,000 annually. The Grant: Local leaders and non-profits looking to transform a vacant lot in their own neighborhood can now apply for a Lots of Compassion grant. In 2026, ten winners will be awarded $20,000 each to bring their vision to life.

Planting a Better Future

The Lots of Compassion initiative serves as a reminder that small, consistent actions can grow into outsized community impacts. By turning the “goodness of the garden” into a tool for social equity and mental well-being, Mrs. Meyer’s is ensuring that compassion takes root in the places that need it most—one lot at a time.