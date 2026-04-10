Swae Lee and Rich The Kid bring high-energy vibes to the official video for “Don’t Even Call,” a bass-heavy track produced by JBo. Directed by Michael Gilbert, the visual captures a carefree mansion party filled with luxury, flashing lights, and a lively crowd.

The video leans into the song’s celebratory tone, showing the artists surrounded by eye-catching scenes and a turnt-up atmosphere. With vibrant production from Saint Luca and TheSkyBeats, the record blends cinematic elements with club-ready energy.

In a press statement, JBo detailed how the collaboration came together. “Around the end of 2023, I put a few posts on Instagram looking for cinematic loops. A platform called ArtistConnect reached out and linked me with Saint Luca. He sent a crazy pack through, I added drums to a few of them and sent those off to Swae in the beginning of 2024. He sent back two records and I knew this was one of them ones. About a year later Swae hit me and had added Rich on it.”

“Don’t Even Call” arrives as part of Swae Lee’s latest project, Same Difference, out now via Eardruma Records and Interscope Records.