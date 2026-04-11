The estate of Biz Markie has officially announced the public release of SELECT CUTS, a limited-edition print collection featuring rare photographs from 1986.

Captured by renowned photographer George DuBose, the images document a pivotal early moment in Biz Markie’s career, offering a glimpse into the formation of his now-iconic visual identity. The collection is available through The Biz Markie Experience, a newly launched platform dedicated to preserving and sharing the late artist’s legacy.

The release follows a private exhibition held on April 8 at Invite Only Studios in Manhattan. The event, which celebrated what would have been Biz Markie’s birthday, featured more than 50 archival items from his personal collection, many of which were shown publicly for the first time. Attendees included notable figures such as Redman, Marley Marl, and DJ Spinna.

Curated by Tara Hall, the collection brings together 12 photographs from a 1986 studio session tied to the era of Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz. Rather than presenting the images individually, the estate has assembled them into a cohesive visual narrative that captures both the energy of the moment and its cultural significance.

DuBose, known for shaping the visual language of hip-hop’s golden era, has worked with legendary acts including Run-D.M.C. and Eric B. & Rakim. For SELECT CUTS, prints were produced using archival techniques to ensure long-term preservation.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Biz Markie Just A Friend Foundation, extending the artist’s impact beyond music.