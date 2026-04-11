BossMan Dlow is keeping his momentum strong with the release of his highly anticipated new album Chicken Talkin’ Bastard, now available on all streaming platforms.

The 20-track project showcases Dlow’s signature blend of sharp lyricism and infectious energy, with standout cuts like “Motion Party” and appearances from DaBaby, Trey Songz, G Herbo, and OJ da Juiceman.

Ahead of the album’s release, Dlow built buzz with a cinematic trailer co-starring Desi Banks, adding a humorous edge to the rollout. The project follows the success of “Nothin Like Me,” an anthem that highlighted his confident delivery and knack for crafting memorable hooks.

“Motion Party” has emerged as one of the album’s biggest records, becoming the No. 1 most-added song at urban radio and debuting on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has already amassed millions of streams across platforms, with its catchy hook gaining traction on social media and trending charts.

Dlow also previewed the era with the two-pack release of “Motion Party” and “Let’s Go Get ‘Em,” both of which have contributed to his rapidly growing streaming numbers and online presence.

With Chicken Talkin’ Bastard, BossMan Dlow continues to solidify his position as one of hip-hop’s rising forces, delivering a project that reflects both his hustle and his expanding influence.