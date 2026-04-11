Candace Owens returned from a brief hiatus with a fiery response to Donald Trump, addressing recent criticism directed at her and fellow media figures.

During an episode of her show, Owens read what she framed as an open letter to Trump, reacting to his reported remarks about her, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones over their opposition to a potential conflict involving Iran.

Owens took a mocking tone at points, questioning Trump’s focus on personal grievances while imitating his messaging. She also raised provocative questions to challenge his rhetoric and priorities.

Shifting to a more serious tone, Owens accused Trump of losing touch with the base that helped fuel his political rise. She argued that his earlier messaging resonated because it reflected concerns many Americans believed were grounded in truth, even when controversial.

Owens also suggested that Carlson’s influence has grown, claiming he resonates more strongly with working-class Americans. She pointed to blue-collar workers, including tradespeople and farmers, as the core of Trump’s original support and argued that recent rhetoric risks alienating that audience.

In her sharpest criticism, Owens accused Trump of prioritizing foreign conflict over domestic concerns, questioning the justification for military action and expressing concern over its human cost.

The exchange highlights growing tensions among prominent conservative voices, signaling a broader divide over foreign policy and political direction ahead of the next election cycle.