The high-stakes divorce between Cardi B and Offset has taken a sharp turn into legal and personal turmoil. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has officially weighed in on a series of paternity requests made by the former Migos rapper—requests that involve Cardi’s newest addition and her rumored relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The order, issued on February 25, 2026, offers a glimpse into the increasingly fractured relationship between the two hip-hop stars, confirming that the battle for custody and clarity is reaching a boiling point.

The Paternity Ruling

The court documents reveal a split decision regarding Offset’s demands for DNA testing. While the judge denied his request for a DNA test on Cardi’s “newborn”—widely believed to be the child she welcomed with Stefon Diggs in November—the court granted a paternity request for another one of her children.

Though the names and exact birth dates of the children are redacted in the public filing, the timeline suggests a clear distinction:

The Denied Request: Linked to the “newborn” (born November 2025), whom Offset reportedly believes is not his.

Linked to the “newborn” (born November 2025), whom Offset reportedly believes is not his. The Granted Request: Linked to an older child, possibly their last child together born in 2024, or another child within the family structure.

Gag Order Imposed

Beyond the paternity dispute, the judge has moved to settle the public war of words. The order strictly prohibits both Offset and Cardi B from making “disparaging or defamatory remarks” about one another on social media or in press interviews.

This move follows months of subliminal posts and public outbursts that have characterized their split since Cardi initially filed for divorce in 2024. For two artists who have historically used social media to air grievances, this legal muzzle marks a significant shift in how the proceedings will move forward.

The End of an Era

While the couple has famously weathered storms before—including a high-profile split and reconciliation in 2020—insiders suggest that this latest legal maneuvering marks the definitive end. Offset’s decision to formally question the paternity of the children appears to be the “point of no return” for Cardi, who has requested primary custody.

As the divorce proceedings continue into the spring of 2026, the focus remains on the well-being of the children and the division of a massive joint empire. With the court now involved in the most intimate details of their family life, the “rekindling” fans once hoped for seems more unlikely than ever.