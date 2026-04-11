The woman behind the terrifying shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills estate appeared in court this week, displaying a chillingly defiant demeanor. Ivanna Ortiz, 35, was spotted smirking and smiling wryly as she was led into the Los Angeles Superior Court to face a mountain of criminal charges.

The Florida resident is accused of driving across the country last month to target the pop star’s $14 million mansion with a semi-automatic rifle. At the time of the attack, Rihanna, 38, was reportedly inside the home with her partner, **A$AP Rocky**, their three young children, and the singer’s mother.

A Mountain of Charges

Ortiz appeared in court donning yellow and blue prison overalls and handcuffs, facing a total of 26 charges. While she initially pleaded guilty to 14 counts—including attempted murder—during an appearance last month, the legal pressure has only intensified.

The court has slapped Ortiz with 12 additional charges, which include:

Several counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm .

. Shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle , after gunfire struck the property’s gate while the family was trapped inside.

, after gunfire struck the property’s gate while the family was trapped inside.

According to reports from The Sun, Ortiz showed no signs of remorse during yesterday’s proceedings. As a police officer led her from the cells, she was seen smiling at onlookers and members of the press.

The investigation revealed that Ortiz allegedly fired multiple rounds at the plush estate, a terrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through the celebrity community in Beverly Hills. For Rihanna and her family, the event was a “nightmare scenario” that has led to increased security measures across the property.

The Legal Road Ahead

If convicted on all counts, the Florida woman faces life in prison. Given the severity of the attempted murder charges and the fact that minor children were present in the home during the assault, prosecutors are expected to seek the maximum penalty.

As the case moves forward, the focus remains on the motive behind the cross-country journey and the targeted attack on one of the world’s most famous families. Ortiz remains in custody as the trial continues to unfold in Los Angeles.