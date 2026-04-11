Legendary boxer and entrepreneur Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. is finding himself in a high-stakes clinch with the federal government. Despite recently stepping back into the ring to come out of retirement, the 49-year-old fighter is facing a massive $7.3 million tax lien filed by the IRS.

According to a report by Business Insider, the lien was filed last month in Las Vegas, where Mayweather maintains a significant real estate portfolio. The notice indicates that the multimillion-dollar balance remained unpaid as of March 26, 2026.

The lien stems from unpaid federal taxes spanning two distinct periods in the fighter’s career:

The 2018 Tax Year: A period following his high-profile crossover mega-fight against Conor McGregor.

A period following his high-profile crossover mega-fight against Conor McGregor. The 2023 Tax Year: A year marked by several international exhibition bouts and various entrepreneurial ventures.

A tax lien serves as the government’s legal claim against a taxpayer’s property—including real estate, personal property, and financial assets—to ensure the payment of a debt. An attorney for Mayweather has currently declined to comment on the filing.

This is not the first time the undefeated champion has faced scrutiny regarding his “Money” moniker. As Business Insider notes, this lien is the latest in a series of debts the fighter has reportedly accumulated over the last several years.

The news comes at a pivotal moment for Mayweather. Having recently announced a return to active competition, many analysts are now speculating whether these mounting financial obligations are a primary driver behind his decision to lace up the gloves once again.

While Mayweather has long boasted of his nine-figure paydays and “undefeated” business acumen, this $7.3 million hurdle suggests that even the greatest defensive boxer of all time can’t entirely dodge the IRS.