The ongoing legal situation involving Pooh Shiesty and Big30 has grown far beyond the courtroom, evolving into a broader cultural flashpoint within hip-hop. What began as a criminal case tied to alleged kidnapping and robbery accusations connected to Gucci Mane has now sparked visible divisions across the industry, with artists and fans choosing sides in real time.

As developments continue, public reactions have intensified, blending legal speculation with personal alliances and past relationships. Social media has become a key battleground, where commentary often carries as much weight as official updates.

Moneybagg Yo recently added his voice to the conversation, signaling support for both artists. He revisited past moments with Pooh Shiesty and Big30 by posting photos and video clips from an earlier meetup. In one post circulated by No Jumper on Instagram, he wrote “Free Ball Free Shiest [100 emoji]” in an IG Story post from today (Friday, April 10) that featured their conversation. His message joins a growing wave of public endorsements that continue to shape perception around the case.

Asian Doll has taken a more confrontational approach, directing criticism squarely at Gucci Mane. Her social media posts have been blunt and unfiltered, escalating tensions tied to long-standing grievances. Among her statements, she wrote, “FREE POOH SHIESTY & BIG 30!! #SnitchK,” followed by sharper remarks including, “Rat a** na a pure bh.” She later amplified a retweet that widened the scope of criticism, sharing, “But he signs troubled hood kids so he can steal their money lol. Stop switching the goalposts.”

As reactions continue to pour in, the case has become more than a legal matter. It now sits at the intersection of loyalty, reputation, and unresolved industry tensions, with no signs of the discourse slowing down.