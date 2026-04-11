WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill is confronting online speculation about her physique after a recent training video ignited debate across social media. The clip, which quickly circulated on X, prompted one user to दावा she was “100%” using performance-enhancing drugs, drawing widespread.

She 100% take PEDs now that I’m seeing her do them presses https://t.co/D6S8peIXYD — Leaf ∞🦍🍀 (@Zen3Master) April 9, 2026

Cargill addressed the claims directly on April 9, choosing a measured but firm response. “I was going to read you for filth. But it’s no point,” she wrote, acknowledging her initial impulse to respond more aggressively before taking a more restrained approach.

I was going to read you for filth. But it’s no point. Long story short. No, I’m not on anything. I have GREAT genetics and I work hard. You can look at my brother and see my genetics. This clip is when I found out about my neck issues which affected my lifting. I swear yall will… https://t.co/0wXr6wEwPo — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 9, 2026

She followed with a clear denial, stating, “No, I’m not on anything. I have GREAT genetics, and I work hard,” emphasizing that her physique is the result of discipline and natural ability. To support her stance, she referenced her family, explaining that similar physical traits can be seen in her brother, reinforcing her argument that her build is rooted in genetics rather than enhancement.

Cargill also provided additional context about the video at the center of the controversy. She explained that the footage was captured during a period when she had recently discovered issues with her neck, which impacted her strength during workouts. According to her, the clip does not reflect her peak condition, casting doubt on the assumptions made by critics.

Despite her composed response, her frustration was evident. “I swear, y’all will try to discredit me for anything,” she added, suggesting that the accusations are part of a broader pattern of scrutiny surrounding her dominance in the ring.

The exchange highlights the ongoing tension between public perception and athlete transparency, particularly in an era where short clips can quickly shape narratives. For Cargill, the focus remains on maintaining control of her story while continuing to perform at the highest level.