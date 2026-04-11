Offset is opening up following a recent shooting incident in South Florida, using both a public message and new music to reflect on the experience.

The rapper was injured last week after a violent altercation near the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Authorities responded quickly to the scene, and Offset was transported to a hospital for treatment. A representative later confirmed he was receiving medical care as the investigation began.

Offset has since reassured fans about his condition while hinting at a deeper personal outlook. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better!” he shared. He added, “I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses.”

In a newly teased track, Offset references the incident and broader struggles, including gambling, with lines like, “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” signaling a more introspective direction in his music.

According to investigators, the situation escalated after a physical confrontation, though full details remain unclear. Two individuals, including Lil Tjay, were taken into custody. Authorities identified him as Tione Jayden Merritt, noting he faces charges unrelated to the shooting. His attorney maintains he was not involved in the violence.