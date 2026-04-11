In an era where streaming has made it easier than ever to distribute music but harder than ever to actually get paid, the gap between “viral sensation” and “sustainable career” has never been wider. Responding to this industry-wide lack of structure, veteran music executive Ray Daniels has officially launched RAYDAR University—a 13-week immersive artist development program designed to give emerging talent the professional architecture they need to survive.

RAYDAR University isn’t a one-off masterclass or a hollow promise of playlist placement. Instead, it is a comprehensive curriculum built by an executive who has spent two decades operating at the highest levels of the business.

Expertise Beyond Theory

Ray Daniels isn’t teaching from a textbook; he’s teaching from the “rooms” where history was made. As a former Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, Interscope, and Warner Music Group, Daniels has contributed to projects with over 100 million albums sold worldwide.

After years of watching gifted artists lose their career-defining moments due to a lack of preparation rather than a lack of talent, Daniels used his platforms—The Raydar Report and theCut Freestyles—to become a leading voice in music education. RAYDAR University is the formal, structured extension of that mission.

“This is about giving artists the blueprint I didn’t have,” says Daniels. “Too many talented people miss their moment because they don’t understand the game. We’re not just developing music—we’re developing careers.”

13 Weeks to Transformation

The program is built to address the reality that modern labels sign fewer artists and offer more complex deals. Today’s landscape rewards those who understand their brand and their rights. To combat this, the RAYDAR curriculum covers every foundational pillar of the business:

Weeks 1-4: Establishing identity, storytelling, and sound.

Establishing identity, storytelling, and sound. Weeks 5-8: Crafting release strategies, promotion, digital marketing, and PR.

Crafting release strategies, promotion, digital marketing, and PR. Weeks 9-11: Mastering networking, content creation, and “Clip Farming” social media strategies.

Mastering networking, content creation, and “Clip Farming” social media strategies. Weeks 12-13: Final execution leading into the Flight to Fame Showcase, where students present their full artist package to a real-world industry setting.

An Exclusive, High-Touch Experience

Unlike mass-enrollment online courses, RAYDAR University is intentionally limited to ensure personalized mentorship. Enrollment is capped at just 35 students across three tiers:

Tier 1 (In-Person): 5 Students

5 Students Tier 2 (Hybrid): 10 Students

10 Students Tier 3 (Virtual): 20 Students

Graduates leave the program with more than just knowledge; they walk away with a complete release strategy, a professional media presence, and direct access to a network built over twenty years at the center of the industry.

Registration Now Open

With the music industry generating billions while the average artist struggles to earn $1,000 a year, the “blueprint” has never been more valuable. Enrollment for RAYDAR University is officially open for the April 2026 term. Given the strictly capped class sizes, applicants are encouraged to secure their spots early to ensure they don’t miss their chance to learn the game from the man who helped write the rules.