YouTube is increasing the cost of its Premium subscription plans in the United States for the first time in three years, the company confirmed Friday.

The standard YouTube Premium plan will rise by $2 per month, bringing the total to $15.99. Meanwhile, the Music and Premium Lite tiers will each increase by $1, to $11.99 and $8.99 per month, respectively. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the family plan will see the largest jump, climbing $4 to $26.99, while still allowing up to six users in the same household.

YouTube Premium offers a range of features, including ad-free video streaming, background play, and offline downloads. Subscribers also gain access to YouTube Music, which competes with platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The Premium Lite plan, introduced last year, provides a lower-cost alternative with limited ad-free viewing, while YouTube Music focuses on audio streaming with a library of more than 300 million tracks.

In a statement, YouTube said the pricing update is intended to support creators and maintain service quality. The company emphasized that the changes will allow it to continue offering features users value most while expanding its content ecosystem.

Despite the increase, YouTube noted that multiple subscription tiers remain available, giving users flexibility to choose a plan that best fits their viewing and listening habits.