Brandy Celebrates Her Memoir Reaching Top of NYT Best-Sellers List

Run it up, Brandy! The songstress can now add New York Times best-selling author to her name. Brandy’s memoir, Phases, is No. 1 on the list.

Brandy celebrated the achievement online, writing: “My heart is so full. Writing this memoir meant facing some of my deepest truths, my earliest struggles, and the moments that shaped my growth.”

Last month, speaking with Parade, Brandy shared why Kobe Bryant was not included in her memoir Phases.

“I was hesitant to speak about Kobe because he’s passed away. I wasn’t sure if that was appropriate or not,” she said.

Brandy reflected warmly on their connection, describing Bryant as “such a special soul.” The two met as teenagers, attending prom together and later working on Moesha.

She recalled their prom night as a simple, joyful experience. “We just had a great time that night just being amongst regular teenagers,” she said.

Her decision, she explained, came from a place of respect and care for his legacy after his death.