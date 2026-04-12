Chloe has drawn attention online after unveiling an intricate LEGO grand piano build that goes beyond display and into full functionality, highlighting both her dedication to the craft and the growing sophistication of custom brick creations.

i built a grand piano out of legos!!🎹🙇🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/viryy0rIIv — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 10, 2026

Already known as an enthusiastic LEGO builder, Chloe emphasized that the project was personal and hands-on, stating she “made the instrument that she plays.” The build reflects a blend of creativity and engineering, designed not just as a model but as a working piece.

What surprised viewers most is that the LEGO piano actually moves and performs features beyond static construction. Demonstrating its mobility, she said, “It rolls!” showing that the build includes functional movement elements integrated into its design.

She also highlighted additional interactive components, including a detailed seating setup. Describing the accompanying bench, she noted, “The bench, adjustable… sit my little booty there,” pointing out the customizable height and usability built into the miniature performance space.

As she refined the structure, Chloe made small adjustments to ensure stability and precision. While tweaking one section, she confirmed, “now it’s fixed,” signaling that the final modifications brought the entire build into its completed form.

Concluding her showcase, she summed up the project simply: “and there you have it,” marking the end of a build that combines play, design, and mechanical detail.

The project reflects a broader trend among LEGO enthusiasts who are increasingly pushing beyond traditional sets and into functional, engineered creations that blur the line between toy and machine. Chloe’s piano stands out not just for its scale, but for its interactivity and thoughtful construction, demonstrating how far custom brick building has evolved within hobbyist communities.

You go Chloe, now everybody go buy some legos!