Freddie Gibbs weighed in on Gucci Mane’s diss track aimed at Pooh Shiesty, joking, “This sh*t gotta be A.I.”

He also took aim at the production, adding, “snitched on a Zaytoven beat, that’s crazy,” referencing Zaytoven.

Freddie Gibbs says Gucci Mane snitched on a Zaytoven Beat after releasing ‘Crash Dummy’ pic.twitter.com/191hyOX41v — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 10, 2026

Gucci Mane is addressing controversy head-on with his latest track “Crash Dummy,” where he appears to respond to ongoing allegations surrounding Pooh Shiesty.

On the record, Gucci delivers pointed lyrics that reflect on loyalty, business, and betrayal, framing the situation through his own perspective. “Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy… and after all that, boy, you still signed to me,” he raps, drawing a comparison to Birdman and his Cash Money legacy.

The track leans into storytelling, with Gucci describing what he portrays as a setup. He recounts walking into what he believed was a business meeting, only to sense tension and underlying motives. Despite the situation, he emphasizes a calculated mindset, suggesting he views the conflict strictly through a business lens.

“I thought it was a business meeting but it was a set up/I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building/Ni**a dap me up, the whole time they plotting against me/I don’t take it personal, for me it’s only business” – Gucci Mane on “Crash Dummy”

Gucci also references historic industry moments, comparing the alleged setup to Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, while distancing himself from past narratives.

“A ni**a set up the play, like Suge Knight did with Dre/But I ain’t Eazy-E, ni**a, and this ain’t back in the day”

You can hear the full single below.