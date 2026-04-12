Isaiah Rashad is officially back, launching a new chapter with his latest single “SAME SH!T,” the first release from his upcoming third studio album It’s Been Awful, due May 1 via Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Records.

The track sets the tone for what Rashad describes as a deeply personal and fully realized project. “Conceptually, the song reflects what matters most to me, my family, taking care of myself, and the everyday grind,” he said. “At its core, it’s about hustling and putting in the work every single day.”

Built on heavy, trunk-rattling production, “SAME SH!T” balances raw honesty with a sound rooted in Rashad’s Southern upbringing. The record also signals his intention to reconnect with his core audience while continuing to experiment sonically across the album.

The single arrives alongside a striking visual directed by Omar Jones. The video places Rashad in a surreal, psychological landscape where he confronts himself in an ongoing internal battle. Blurring the lines between reality and illusion, the cinematic visuals reflect themes of pressure, growth, and self-awareness.

Earlier this week, Rashad also unveiled a trailer for It’s Been Awful, offering a glimpse into the project’s emotional depth and narrative direction.

With “SAME SH!T,” Rashad reasserts his voice in hip-hop, setting the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated releases.