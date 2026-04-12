Kamala Harris is leaving the door open to a potential 2028 presidential bid, telling attendees she is actively considering the possibility.

Speaking at the National Action Network convention on Friday, Harris responded candidly when asked about her future political plans by Al Sharpton.

“Listen, I might. I might. I’m thinking about it,” Harris said. “I’m thinking about it; I’ll keep you posted.”

The exchange came during a forum discussion, where Harris appeared relaxed while addressing the question directly. She also shared a lighthearted moment with Sharpton, joking about his straightforward approach.

“We love you for many things, but not being subtle,” she said with a laugh, drawing a positive response from the audience.

While Harris stopped short of making any formal announcement, her comments are likely to fuel speculation about her role in the next presidential election cycle. As a former vice president and prominent national figure, she remains a key voice within the Democratic Party.

You can hear it from her below.