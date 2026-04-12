Khloé Kardashian has been named Global Brand Ambassador for It’s a 10 Haircare as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary and prepares for a major visual rebrand.

The partnership marks the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration, positioning Kardashian as the face of its next chapter. Known for her own personal evolution, she aligns with the brand’s focus on consistency, confidence, and results-driven beauty.

“It’s amazing to join the brand as it celebrates 20 years and prepares to step into a new era,” Kardashian said in a statement. “This is a brand that has built real credibility and trust over time.”

Founded by stylist Carolyn Aronson, the company has built its reputation on multi-benefit, salon-quality formulas. Aronson emphasized that while the brand’s visual identity will evolve, its core products will remain unchanged. “The formulas have always been a 10 out of 10 and that’s never going to change,” she said.

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, retail spaces, and Kardashian’s personal channels, featuring a mix of still imagery and short-form video. The rebrand will debut exclusively at Ulta Beauty locations and online in summer 2026.

The milestone year will continue with a celebration on October 10, recognized as National Love Your Hair Day, further amplifying the brand’s legacy.

At the center of the rollout is the iconic Miracle Leave-In product, which has sold more than 11 million bottles annually in the United States. With updated packaging and a campaign titled “Salon-Level Reinvention, At Home,” the brand aims to connect with a new generation while maintaining loyalty among longtime customers.