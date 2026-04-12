Offset is speaking out after being shot and injured in a violent incident last week near a well known South Florida hotspot. The shooting took place Monday evening in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, drawing a swift law enforcement response and leaving the rapper hospitalized.

A representative confirmed the situation the following morning, stating, “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” offering the first official update as authorities began looking into the circumstances of the shooting.

Offset later addressed fans directly, expressing gratitude while signaling a focus on recovery. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better!” he shared. He continued with a more reflective tone, writing, “I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music..realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses..” and added, “Life is a gamble and I’m playing to win.”

According to investigators, the situation escalated after a physical confrontation, though details about what led to the altercation remain limited. Two individuals were taken into custody at the scene as part of the initial response.

Among those detained was rapper Lil Tjay, identified as Tione Jayden Merritt, who faces charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license. His attorney has stated he was not involved in the shooting itself and is not facing any weapons related charges.

As the investigation continues, the incident adds another chapter to a turbulent moment for the artist, who now shifts his attention toward healing and returning to music.