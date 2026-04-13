The NBA’s postseason field is officially set following the conclusion of the 2026 regular season on April 12, 2026, finalizing both the playoff bracket and the play-in tournament matchups.

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bqSnxeDnzv — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2026

Attention now shifts immediately to the Play-In Tournament, scheduled for April 14 through April 17, which will determine the final two seeds in each conference. The playoffs proper begin Saturday, April 18.

The play-in slate in the East features the (7) Philadelphia 76ers facing the (8) Orlando Magic, with the winner claiming the No. 7 seed. On the other side, the (9) Charlotte Hornets meet the (10) Miami Heat in an elimination game where the loser is sent home.

In the West, the (7) Phoenix Suns will battle the (8) Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 7 seed, while the (9) LA Clippers take on the (10) Golden State Warriors in a do-or-die matchup.

Several key seeding battles were decided on the final day of the season. The Denver Nuggets secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while the Toronto Raptors locked in the No. 5 seed in the East, avoiding the play-in entirely.

The Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as follows: the top-seeded Detroit Pistons will face the winner of the 8-seed play-in game, while the Boston Celtics await the winner of the 7-seed play-in matchup. The New York Knicks earned the No. 3 seed and will face the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks. The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the No. 4 seed and will meet the No. 5 Toronto Raptors in a first-round series that already projects as one of the most competitive opening-round clashes.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit at No. 1 and will face the winner of the 8-seed play-in game. The San Antonio Spurs earned the No. 2 seed and will take on the winner of the 7-seed matchup. The Denver Nuggets, at No. 3, meet the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Los Angeles Lakers draw the Houston Rockets in a 4 vs. 5 showdown.

With brackets locked and tensions rising, the postseason now shifts from long-form regular season pacing to high-pressure elimination basketball, where momentum can swing as fast as a Ye-level cultural headline shift.